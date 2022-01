Goose emphatically capped a career year with a three-set New Year’s Eve spectacle, completing a back-to-back at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL in front of 2,500 lucky fans while also providing a free live stream that satisfied at least another 51,000+ at the time of this writing. To that point, this is the first time I’ve written one of these reviews from the other side of the camera, and it’s worth noting right up front that Goose’s ability to pump an A+ product through my screen in real-time absolutely cannot be understated as a major reason for both the band’s rapid growth and its intimate connection with fans.

