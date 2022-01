If the rumors that are currently circulating about the upcoming release of The Flash turn out to be true, maybe shared universes simply aren’t worth the hassle. The Flash has had a particularly storied production history. Following the release of Man of Steel, Warner Bros. initially planned for The Flash to be one of the first wave of movies in its DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was originally intended to be released before Justice League, with a target date of 2016. It did not hit that target. The project lost multiple directors along the way, including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO