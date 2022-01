When it comes to a county to live in inside New York State, Oneida County certainly has its perks. So do these 9 towns worth living in. While Oneida County may not have the highest population in New York, it does have plenty of places people love to call home. This county has a population of around 230,000, which might not be the biggest in size in the Empire State, but perhaps that is one of the reasons people love it here.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO