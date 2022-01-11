ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Parish, LA

Franklin Parish fire kills elderly resident

By Scarlett Gully, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, January 10, 2022, Franklin Parish Fire District 4 was dispatched to a house fire call on the 100 block of Jones Street, at approximately 6:15 AM. They were assisted by the Wisner Fire Department, Franklin Parish District 2, and the Winnsboro Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters discovered the body of an elderly female inside of the residence.

As we receive more information on the story, we will continue to update.

