Winter storms that began across the Eastern U.S. this past weekend have caused thousands of flight cancellations and power outages across the region. More than 5,000 flights flying into, out of or within the U.S. were canceled on Sunday and nearly 10,000 were delayed, according to FlightAware's live cancellation statistic. As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 additional U.S. flights have been canceled and another 3,000 delayed.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO