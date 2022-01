The International School of Texas will break ground in spring 2022 on a new 40,000-square-foot main campus located at 15506 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave. The new campus will be built on the same site as the existing middle school, which school officials acquired land for in 2020. Elementary students are still located on the school’s original campus at 4402 Hudson Bend, Austin. The new development will house both middle and elementary students on one campus.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO