The Wake Forest Men’s Basketball team fell to the Duke Blue Devils at home by a score of 64-76. This was a 40-minute game that was decided in the span of about 3 minutes. With 54 seconds remaining in the first half, Wake Forest managed to gain a 2-point lead on the Blue Devils despite a slow start and Jake LaRavia sitting for most of the first half due to foul trouble. In the final 40 seconds of the first half, the Deacs gave up a layup, turned the ball over, gave up a 3-pointer, turned the ball over again, and then gave up yet another 3-pointer. In the span of 40 seconds, the Deacs went from up 2 to down 6 to close out the half.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO