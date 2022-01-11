ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Strokes reschedule New Year’s Eve show for April

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes will be ringing in 2022 a few months late. Julian Casablancas and company have announced the rescheduled date for their planned New Year’s Eve show at New...

