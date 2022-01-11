Virginia “Ruth” Crabtree, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 12, 1940 in Scioto County, daughter of the late Vernon W. and Ruby Cox Crabtree. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 61 years, Richard Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles “Chip” Crabtree; grandson, Garrett Crabtree; and a sister, Bernice Shaffer. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Richard W. (Jennie) Crabtree and Mary Ann (Luke) Williams; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Dickson, Ricky A. Crabtree and Shirley (Billy) Shepard; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1: p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Pastors David Myers and David Acree will officiate. Burial will follow at Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery. After the burial, everyone is invited back to Lynchburg-Clay Middle School’s cafeteria for further fellowship and dinner. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the funeral home to aid in final costs.