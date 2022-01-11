ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Another Salad Recall Announced By Dole

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in two weeks Dole Fresh Vegetables has voluntarily recalled its salad products. It's...

newsradiori.iheart.com

Comments / 27

#sayitaintso
4d ago

what's the deal with all these food recalls?!!! I don't get it! why are contaminated foods even being distributed? shouldn't this food be checked before it's marketed?

Reply(7)
12
Connie Ford
3d ago

haha the pharmaceutical companies are probably paying ppl to contaminate our food just so they can make money forcing ppl to the dr and to take medication nothing surprises me these days

Reply
2
Nancy
4d ago

Its ashame but I actually enjoy the flavor of fresh salads compared to packaged salads its just not as convenient for alot of consumers..

Reply(5)
2
Related
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
SELF

A Ground Beef Recall Is Affecting Meat in These States

New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Massive salad recall hits salads from Dole, Kroger, and more brands

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more If you’re under the impression that you’ve seen quite a few salad recalls recently, that’s because it’s true. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve witnessed multiple huge recall actions: a Taylor Farms recall, Fresh Express recall, and Dole recall are among them. That’s why it’s important not to mistake the brand new Dole salad recall for the old one. The early January recall covers iceberg lettuce and various other types of salad sold in the US and Canada. Like the Dole recall from mid-December, the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
koamnewsnow.com

Snacks and other food items banned in the US

Few things define a culture quite like its food, and the United States is no different. From regional favorites like collard greens and cornbread to the country’s allegiance to boxed macaroni and cheese, the United States is a place of seemingly endless gastronomic choices. However, there are some foods that are practically impossible to find stateside, and that’s because they’ve landed themselves on the banned food list.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Several Popular Brands Of Packaged Salads Recalled Over Listeria Outbreaks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several packaged salads are being recalled because of two listeria outbreaks. Fresh Express recalled multiple brands Monday, including Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic. The...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Popular Brand of Bagged Salad Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

A popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. announced a voluntary recall of the Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit. The recall was issued following test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that showed possible contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
ABC6.com

Dole recalling certain varieties of salad products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of its salad products, announced The Rhode Island Department of Health. The recall includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at its Ohio and California production facilities and contain iceberg lettuce. RIDOH advised those who...
FOOD SAFETY
Parents Magazine

What Are Kraft Singles and Velveeta Really Made Of?

Why is that cheese pull in your halved bacon egg and cheese so perfect? Because the cheese isn't real. If you couldn't already tell from their fluorescent colors, Kraft American cheese and Velveeta aren't really cheese in the truest sense of the word. A more accurate description would be something like cheese products, or cheese foods—they're actually mixtures of old cheese bits blended smooth by emulsifiers, then processed to be melty. In a video produced by Tech Insider, research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (and author of The Science of Cheese) Michael Tunick describes that J.L. Kraft was simply trying to get rid of some of his older cheeses, and thought it best to just melt all the unusable pieces together with some other stuff, inventing American cheese singles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Cream Puffs From Costco & Other Stores Have Been Recalled Due to Metal Fragments

Poppies International has announced a recall on a variety of its Delizza Cream Puffs because they may contain small metal fragments. The North Carolina-based company discovered the problem during production. The sweets have been sold at stores including Costco, Safeway, ShopRite, and PriceRite locations. Fortunately, despite the alarming nature of the recall, the company says no injuries or issues have been reported in connection with the cream puffs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Frozen Pizza Products

A pizza product shipped to retail stores and restaurants are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Minnesota-based Kettle River Products is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken Alfredo pizza that contain wheat, which was not declared on the product.
FOOD SAFETY

