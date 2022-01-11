Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Aoko Aozaki vs. Shiki Tohno Gameplay Video 2

Stormhaven Studios, the developer behind upcoming indie sandbox MMORPG Embers Adrift, was busy over the holidays. Half a dozen videos have been posted to its YouTube channel since the start of the new year, including a cinematic trailer and several gameplay videos, which should whet the appetites of anyone looking forward to the game.
Lost Ark has been played in South Korea for a few years now, but the Western world can finally enter the world of Arkesia next month. Even better, they can do so without spending any money, since the MMO is free to play. Ahead of the launch, a new gameplay...
Type-Moon released new gameplay for the Dead Apostle Noel DLC coming to Melty Blood: Type Lumina on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch PC-via Steam on January 13, 2022. The character will be available for free for all players. Some timing may be different depending on which platform you play on, but the character will appear after the update.
At the end of December Embers Adrift promised that the start of January would be full of gameplay previews and a new trailer. The devs at Stormhaven Studios have absolutely kept to their word on that as the game’s official YouTube channel has dropped no less than six new videos on followers’ heads.
Just a few days ago, Riot accidentally published the lore page of a new League of Legends champion in Season 12 called Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, while they were revealing the patch notes for Patch 12.1. Then on Thursday afternoon, a new video leaked, showcasing Zeri’s electrifying abilities and a bit more of her story. A few hours later, Riot published the official Champion Trailer to give fans a better glimpse of how the new marksman works in-game plus her spunky Zaunite personality. Here’s what we now know about Zeri’s abilities and gameplay based on the video.
Fight your battles in an ever-changing arena that moves through time. Welcome to the setting of StickyLock’s upcoming FPS Histera: Fall of Human. Today, the game released its gameplay update trailer alongside a press release that provides more detail on the new take on FPS games. Where most games...
The previous selection of Melty Blood: Type Lumina is known for being expanded with a total of four new warriors. These should come out over the winter and each should also bring a story and battle arena. The first two fighters, Dead Apostle Noel and Aoko Aozaki, are now available for free. However, this does not apply to the Switch version, unfortunately you have to wait until January 17. Below is a different gameplay video for each of them.
A new Elden Ring gameplay footage has been published online. It introduces a new type of enemy. A new video showcasing Elden Ring, an action RPG by FromSoftware studio known for the Dark Souls series, has appeared on YouTube. The video was published on ER-SA channel and lasts less than a minute, but is very interesting, nonetheless. It shows a type of enemy that has not appeared in previous footages.
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at the Crucible Knight Floh enemy. The new video, shared once again on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases more of the enemy's attacks, which look varied and incredibly powerful. With Crucible Knight Floh being a regular enemy, it will be very interesting to see how much more complex bosses will be in the final game. As always, avoid watching if you want to be surprised by the game when it launches next month.
New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing a new NPC. The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases the demi-human NPC Boc, who is encountered twice in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test. The NPC was not normally available in the test version, however, as it was apparently disabled.
With Lost Ark just a month away from launch, it’s the perfect time to sit up and take notice of Amazon’s MMOARPG — if you weren’t tracking it already. The studio posted a five-minute gameplay overview video to get newbies acclimated to the special tone of the game (and whet the appetites of the faithful, no doubt).
A new trailer has been released for Piranha Bytes’ ELEX 2, this time focusing on the combat. With so many different factions, multiple classes and abilities to choose from, there’s a diverse range of ways to deliver pain. You can either go with the traditional sword and shield set-up, or rain down fire on your enemies.
This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Shuckle. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shuckle, Shuckle's stats, and more. [[File:Shuckle.jpg|link=]]. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will...
Nintendo has released a 13-minute video which gives an extended look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay. The video, which can be seen in the embed below, is different from the 6-minute gameplay trailer that was released last week, which only had Japanese commentary and was six minutes long. The...
Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to participate...
Kratos most certainly is! One of the biggest anti-heroes in the PlayStation family has moved home twice in the past four years. First, Kratos left the ancient Greek climes and mythology behind and hit the colder and harsher environment of the Nordic mythology. But by far the bigger move, though, is that he’s no longer a PlayStation-exclusive character, with PC players now invited into the fold ahead of the PS4 & PS5 release of the concluding chapter in this tale, God of War Ragnarok. The question left to be answered is: Is Kratos sorry or is he better?
Learn more about the story in this latest trailer for Dying Light 2, including the reasons why Aiden ventures into The City. The trailer also gives another look at the game's world, showcases some terrifying encounters with enemies, and introduces new characters. Dying Light 2 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) on February 4, 2022.
There’s yet another Pokemon Legends Arceus video in the wild. Like many of the others, it focuses on gameplay. Namely, it spends over 13 minutes looking a various elements. One of the more interesting parts has to do with your mission. In Pokemon Legends Arceus players are creating the first Pokedex for the Hisui region. The trailer goes over exactly how that works.
Project Haven, developed by Code Three Fifty One, just received ten minutes of narrated gameplay. It looks like an interesting game if you are into strategy titles like XCOM. Project Haven itself is inspired by Jagged Alliance. It uses an action point-based movement system set in a free grid. Instead of relying on pure percentage shots such as in XCOM, you actually go into an over-the-shoulder view to aim your shots yourself.
Today Gust and Koei Tecmo released two new videos focusing on the upcoming JRPG Atelier Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. The videos don’t have any audio, but they showcase the advanced photo mode included in the game and its battle system. You can check both...
