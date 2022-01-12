ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Murphy reinstates public health emergency due to Omicron; school mask mandate stays in place

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzgeZ_0divAraA00

Gov. Phil Murphy announced he has reinstated a public health emergency to help the state respond to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The declaration allows state agencies and departments to use state resources to assist the state’s health care system and communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reinstates the existing public health emergency that was set to expire by 11:59 p.m.

This means that the school mask mandate will remain in place.

RELATED: Gov. Murphy delivers State of the State address

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the weave caused by the Omicron variant,” Murphy said in a statement. “While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing the government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives.”

It has been seven months since the governor last declared a public health emergency. He had asked the state Legislature to extend his emergency powers for 90 more days. But outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney denied that request on Monday.

The governor has the option to renew the emergency after 30 days. This is the first time in seven months that he has declared a public health emergency.

New Jersey health officials reported more than 21,000 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, about 200 fewer than were reported on Monday. More than 6,000 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state’s hospitals. That number is contributing to a new national record.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 145,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide. The previous record was set in January 2021 during a winter surge of about 142,000 patients. The majority of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fox News

Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sweeney
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Legislature#Omicron#Emergency Powers#Covid#Senate
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Cooper extends state government COVID vaccination mandate

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the length of his executive order requiring government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Cooper said the order, initially issued in July, should encourage more people to get vaccinated as the state faces a COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant. The order was to expire Tuesday but now will be in effect until April 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Says Mask Mandate For Schools And Day Care Centers In New Jersey Will Continue ‘At Least For The Foreseeable Future’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy