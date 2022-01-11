ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

N.Y. Times to Stand Trial This Month As Sarah Palin Libel Suit Heads to Jury

By Eriq Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxadz_0divAlX200

The New York Times doesn’t often defend its journalistic practices before a jury. But later this month, the “Gray Lady” will indeed do so as the influential newspaper has a trial date with Sarah Palin. Very much under the radar,  jury selection in the four-year-old case begins on Jan. 24.

The former vice presidential candidate alleges being defamed by a 2017 editorial linking one of her political action committee ads to a 2011 mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. James Bennet, the author of the editorial, picked up on the use of crosshairs in the advertisement and wished to make a point about the “rhetoric of demonization and whether it incites people to this kind of violence.” But less than a day after the editorial ran, the paper revised the editorial and published a series of corrections clarifying that no link had ever been established between Palin’s ad and the shooter’s motivation.

This case comes nearly 60 years after the Supreme Court established how public figures must establish actual malice to prevail in a libel suit. That old controversy involved The New York Times , and in some ways, Palin v. NYT is a sequel.

After conducting an unusual evidentiary hearing soon after Palin filed the lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff quickly dismissed her complaint for a cognizable lack of actual malice. “Nowhere is political journalism so free, so robust, or perhaps so rowdy as in the United States,” wrote the judge in the order. “In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others.”

But the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals concluded Rakoff was too rash, and after the complaint was revived, Rakoff came to a new conclusion when denying summary judgment. The judge said that while there may be considerable evidence that Bennet simply drew an innocent inference, taken in a light most favorable to Palin, “the evidence shows Bennet came up with an angle for the Editorial, ignored the articles brought to his attention that were inconsistent with his angle… and ultimately made the point he set out to make in reckless disregard of the truth.”

At trial, there will likely be attention on newsroom politics, particularly how the op/ed section at the New York Times operates. Before this anti-gun editorial was published, for instance, fellow Times opinion writer Ross Douthat expressed concern to Bennet about his conclusion.

There may also be some attention on Palin’s celebrity since being Alaska governor and John McCain’s ticketmate. In a motion brought on Monday, Palin’s attorneys asked Rakoff to bar the New York Times from using, disclosing, discussing, or describing any of its trial exhibits without court permission. Those exhibits include everything from Palin’s tweets to Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski to Palin being revealed as a bear on the competition show Masked Singer .

On Tuesday, Rakoff made it clear to the parties that the trial would indeed be moving forward this month, although he wasn’t quite certain of its exact whereabouts. The judge did say it would be in one of the four rooms enlarged in a federal courthouse in Manhattan for the pandemic.  The judge also addressed logistics and put one potential hot button issue to bed right away: “Will the court automatically exclude unvaccinated jurors? The answer is no.”

Rakoff is reserving up to two weeks of time for this trial, and before it gets started, the parties will duel on how to pick a jury and what evidence is admissible. Attorneys for the paper say they will bring a motion soon that’s intended to knock out some of what Palin has planned.

Palin is represented by a legal team led by Shane Vogt at Bajo Cuva Cohen Turkel while The New York Times is being handled by a team including David A. Schulz at Ballard Spahr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Alexei Navalny Doc Headed to CNN, HBO Max

A documentary about Alexei Navalny — the Russian government opposition leader that was targeted in an assassination attempt in August 2020 — is headed to CNN, as well as streaming services CNN+ and HBO Max. CNN Films and HBO Max will partner on Navalny, which is directed by Daniel Roher, the nonfiction filmmaker who was most recently behind Once Were Brothers. CNN will broadcast the film in North America, with HBO Max and CNN+ holding streaming rights. Other distribution rights, including theatrical, remain available. The description for the doc reads: “In August 2020, a plane traveling from Siberia to Moscow made an emergency...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’: Alec Baldwin Gives Cellphone to Santa Fe Authorities

Alec Baldwin on Friday gave his phone to Santa Fe authorities who are investigating the fatal Rust production shooting that took place last October, his civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, of Pillsbury Winthrop, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The update comes on the heels of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday issuing a message to the media that said, even though a search warrant had been issued nearly a month prior, the actor had yet to relinquish his device. Baldwin said last week that he was complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly production shooting. “Any suggestion that I am not...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA-ICM Merger Pushed to Q2 Amid Justice Dept. Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing CAA’s acquisition of ICM, digging into the major agencies’ proposed merger and its impact on the entertainment industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell The Hollywood Reporter. The acquisition, unveiled in September, initially planned to close by the end of 2021, but is now targeting Q2 2022, sources say. If the deal goes through, the agency and representation landscape would have three major players in Endeavor-owned WME, CAA and UTA, along with other competitors like APA, Gersh and Paradigm. According to one source, the DOJ’s antitrust division, led by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Biden Says He Will Double Free COVID Tests, Add N95s to Fight Omicron

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases. Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel will begin deploying across the country to help overwhelmed medical facilities ease staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Many facilities are struggling because their workers are in at-home quarantines due to the virus at the same time as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Hollywood Reporter

Triller’s Suit Against Podcasters Over “Troll” Reviews Tossed by Judge

Ryan Kavanaugh’s legal feud with a husband-wife podcasting duo isn’t over, but an L.A. judge has found his social video platform Triller can’t pursue claims that they directed fans to tank the app’s ratings via thousands of “troll” reviews. The legal battle started in May 2021 when Triller sued Ethan and Hila Klein alleging they pirated Triller Fight Club’s copyrighted materials on their H3 Podcast — namely a match between influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren. That launched an out of court “war,” according to Triller, as part of which the Kleins “instructed their rabid fans — known as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

New Jersey Expands Tax Breaks for Film/TV Productions

New Jersey is expanding tax credits for film, television and digital media productions in an ongoing push to make the state a top destination for high-profile projects. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed into law a major increase in the state’s tax break program, which was extended to 2034, that gives digital media projects credits of up to 35 percent of their expenses in certain counties in Southern New Jersey and 30 percent in the rest of the state. It boosts the annual limit on these tax credits from $10 million to $30 million. The New Jersey Film and Media Tax Credit...
INCOME TAX
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney, ‘Predator’ Screenwriters Settle Copyright Dispute

The screenwriters behind the original Predator movie and Disney’s 20th Century Studios have agreed to a confidential settlement to drop dueling copyright lawsuits over the rights to the script. The motion seeking dismissal of the litigation filed in California federal court on Wednesday follows a notice filed on Dec. 16 that the parties resolved claims regarding an attempt by brothers John and James Thomas to recapture their rights to the screenplay. Marc Toberoff, of Toberoff & Associates, who represents the brothers, said: “All of the parties voluntarily dismissed their claims following an amicable resolution of the matters in dispute.” He declined to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Djokovic Faces Deportation as Australia Revokes Visa Again

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin. Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did after the first cancellation. Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” “The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Ross Douthat
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Buy FDA-Authorized COVID Tests Online If They’re Sold Out in Stores

Gone are the days when Hollywood stars and the well-connected were among those who could get rapidly tested for the coronavirus. After the Food and Drug Administration approved the first at-home diagnostic coronavirus test more than a year ago for emergency use, buying COVID-19 tests online and over the counter has become commonplace — so long as the hot commodity is in stock. Coronavirus testing appointments and at-home test kits are in high demand following the busy holiday season of back-to-back gatherings and the Omicron surge, which has caused event cancellations and temporary shutterings of movie theaters and other businesses. Cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker’ Offers a Retrospective of Queer Artistry

Ryan White, who was Oscar-shortlisted for his 2014 documentary feature The Case Against 8, first discovered the subject of his latest documentary short, Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (now streaming on Paramount+), when he was approached to direct the project. “Shamefully, I don’t think I’d ever heard of him before this film,” White tells THR. Leyendecker was a preeminent illustrator of the early 20th century, whose work for The Saturday Evening Post introduced iconic American visuals such as the New Year’s Baby and Santa Claus. But his work in advertising also is influential, as the then-closeted artist often...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’60 Minutes+’ Canceled at Paramount+

The streaming spinoff of 60 Minutes has been canceled at Paramount+. 60 Minutes+ launched last year on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform after having initially been ordered in a slightly different format for the short-lived, shortform streaming service Quibi. “We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” read a statement from Paramount+. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.” The show had its own set of correspondents, including Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, Seth Doane, and Enrique Acevedo, who presented stories in a similar style to the long-running newsmagazine. CBS News is in talks with staff on the show about possible roles elsewhere at the company, and material already filmed for the show will appear on other CBS programming. A source emphasized that news will remain a key programming piece of Paramount+, including the CBS News streaming service, as well as documentary fare.
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘And Just Like That’ Writers Defend Steve’s Storyline Amid Fan Criticism

[This story contains spoilers for HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] Sex and the City fans couldn’t help but wonder why Steve Brady doesn’t seem to be thriving in HBO Max’s sequel series. And Just Like That executive producers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky, who both wrote for SATC, spoke to Vanity Fair in a story published Thursday, during which they addressed recent criticism from outlets and social media users over the bumpy path for Steve (David Eigenberg) on the new show. And Just Like That viewers have been surprised that Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has been hooking up with Che Diaz (Sara...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Times#The New York Times#The Supreme Court#Nyt#District Court
The Hollywood Reporter

WGA Awards Nominations: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Loki,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Among TV Nominees

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominees in several categories Thursday, including television. Hacks received two nominations in comedy series and new series, while Loki and Yellowjackets received two nods each as well, both in the categories new series and drama series. Only Murders in the Building received nominations in new series, comedy series, and was nominated for its episode “Episode One: True Crime,” written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman. The Handmaid’s Tale made the cut again, receiving one nomination in drama series as well as for its episode “Testimony,” written by Kira Snyder. Likewise, The Morning Show was...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Third Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards Pushed Back to March

The third annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, originally scheduled to take place Feb. 1, have been pushed back to March 8, 2022. The ceremony will still take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The move came as a result of the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, exacerbated by the omicron variant, in L.A. County over the last few weeks. As a result, the final voting period has been extended, beginning Monday, Jan. 17, until Friday, Feb. 25, with the polls closing at 5 p.m. PST. “This will allow our many members, who have been impacted by the surge in Covid-19, additional time to review all the nominees’ excellent work,” said SCL President Ashley Irwin in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all. The official awards invitation follows next week.” Nominees for the ceremony were announced on Jan. 4 with composers Nicholas Britell and Jonny Greenwood and songwriter Diane Warren among the multiple nominees.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends. The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star. “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter. According to People, fellow Full House...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Increases Subscription Price in U.S. and Canada

Netflix has increased the price of its monthly subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada, effective immediately for new subscribers beginning on Friday. In the U.S., subscribers to Netflix’s basic plan, which allows for one stream on one screen at a time and does not have HD streaming, will now be charged $9.99 a month, up from $8.99. Standard plans — which allow for users to stream on two screens at the same time — now cost $15.49 per month, an increase from $13.99, while premium plans have inched up to $19.99 a month. Existing subscribers will begin to see the price...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Hollywood Reporter

ACE Editors to Honor Sundance Institute

American Cinema Editors plans to present the Sundance Institute with its highest honor, the ACE Golden Eddie Award, at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards ceremony, which is slated to be held March 5 at the ACE Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. The Golden Eddie traditionally recognizes a filmmaker, but this year ACE broke tradition for the first time. “The ACE board voted to honor an entity rather than an individual,” stated ACE president Kevin Tent. “Since 1981, the Sundance Institute has launched some of the most talented and vital voices in global film. Having just celebrated their 40-year anniversary, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Vinyl District, the Hottest Neighborhood in L.A. Right Now

Over the decades, Hollywood has had its share of efforts at revitalization. Front and center was the massive Hollywood & Highland shopping center (opened in 2001), which didn’t exactly turn the area into a hip hood; the mall is now in the midst of a $100 million makeover and will be relaunched as Ovation Hollywood. The neighborhood also faced a tough time during the pandemic, with tourism largely disappearing in 2020. Now, though, an area a bit to the east of Ovation — not far from where Netflix and Viacom opened L.A. headquarters in 2017 — is enjoying an upswing, in...
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new Justified limited series. Confirming last year’s reports of a possible revival, FX announced Friday a new show titled Justified: City Primeval. The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Here’s the storyline: “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blackhouse Foundation Sets Sundance 2022 Schedule

The Blackhouse Foundation has set its programming for this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. The programming will run from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, all taking place on Sundance’s virtual Main Street. “We are privileged to have a unique partnership with our returning sponsor Meta. Together, we are excited to host three exciting virtual activations,” said Blackhouse’s executive director Jenean Glover commented. “We are consciously inclusive in the delivery of transformative content to our audience of diverse creatives and digital festival-goers. As we pivot to a digital festival for the second year in a row, we are excited to scale our...
FESTIVAL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy