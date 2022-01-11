ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Namoff Launches Talent Management, Production Banner

By Etan Vlessing
 4 days ago
Veteran talent manager Jen Namoff has launched Namoff & Company, a full-service talent management and production banner to represent clients across television, film, music, and theater.

Namoff’s 15 years in entertainment includes experience in casting, artist representation, talent management and production in both New York and Los Angeles. Her production credits include How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying , Fiddler On the Roof, starring Danny Burstein, Submissions Only and The Last Five Years, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Before launching her own banner, Namoff co-founded Soffer/Namoff Entertainment. “For the past fifteen years, I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this incredible industry, soaking up every lesson that has come my way … To all of the mentors along the way, the colleagues who have made me better, the clients who make work fun — and the muses who make it essential— this is because of you,” Namoff said of getting Namoff & Company off the ground.

John Bautista boards Namoff & Company as director of operations and talent manager, while Doug Middlebrook joins Namoff as creative director and producer.

Namoff & Company will kick off with a talent roster that includes Tituss Burgess, Tammy Blanchard, Katrina Lenk, Gabrielle Carrubba, Kelly McCreary, Solea Pfeiffer, Kuhoo Verma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Ben Ahlers, Sasha Allen, Alison Luff and Julia Mattison.

