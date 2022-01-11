ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rare snowy owl seen flying over Washington, D.C.

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A rare owl has been spotted touring the iconic monuments of Washington, D.C. for the last week, bringing out bird enthusiasts anxious to get a glimpse of the animal.

The snowy owl was first spotted on Jan. 3, and has since been seen at Union Station, the National Postal Museum, Senate buildings, and Capitol Police headquarters, The Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZ9PH_0divAh0800
Rare snowy owl spotted on Washington, D.C. monuments A rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop of the Louis St. Gaudens's allegorical Archimedes statue, representing the gift of mechanics, on the parapet above the entrance of Union Station in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It’s rare to see a snowy owl in the D.C. area because they usually migrate from the Arctic to New England for the winter, The Washington Post reported.

Though rare, there have been recent cases where the owls have been spotted. In 2018, two snowy owls were seen near the National Mall, and in 2014, at least four were reported in the D.C. area, The Washington Post reported.

Scientists consider snowy owls “vulnerable” to extinction, and estimate there are fewer than 30,000 of them in the wild, The AP reported.

Matt Felperin, a naturalist for NOVA Parks in Northern Virginia, told The Washington Post the owl likely won’t stay in the D.C. area beyond March.

A nonprofit platform used by birdwatchers, eBird, reported snowy owls have been seen this winter in Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

ATLANTA — (AP) — Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

ATLANTA — (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 65M; Florida becomes 3rd state to top 5M infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 65 million on Friday, with nearly 14.2 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. Meanwhile, Florida on Sunday became only the third U.S. state to surpass 5 million cumulative COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, trailing only California and Texas with more than 6.8 million and nearly 5.5 million total cases, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. At least four...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
State
North Carolina State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
WGAU

Typhoons, wildfires, missiles: Teen flies solo round world

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Avoid typhoon in the Philippines. Check. Steer clear of massive California wildfires. Check. Keep away from test missiles in North Korea. What? Wait. As teenage pilot Zara Rutherford flew ever onward in a record-challenging global odyssey, she met little as strange or scary as when she tried to squeeze in between North Korean airspace and a massive cloud threatening to cut off passage for her ultralight plane.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGAU

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville, North Carolina, is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the revenue the church formerly got from renting its space for events and meetings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowy Owl#Owls#National Mall#Senate#Capitol Police#The Associated Press#The Washington Post#Ap#Nova Parks#Cbs News#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI — (AP) — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Pacific tsunami threat recedes, volcano ash hinders response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, but the massive ash cloud covering the tiny island nation of Tonga prevented surveillance flights from New Zealand to assess the extent of damage. Satellite images...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy