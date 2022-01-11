ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Rothe Replaces Samara Weaving in Action-Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Jessica Rothe , best known as the star of the Happy Death Day horror movies, has stepped into the female lead in Boy Kills World , a revenge action fantasy produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

Rothe is donning the part that was previously Samara Weaving ’s. Per sources, the Ready or Not star exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Bill Skarsgard is starring in the project that also features martial arts master Yayan Ruhian ( John Wick 3, The Raid: Redemption ), Andrew Koji ( Warrior, Snake Eyes ) and Isaiah Mustafa ( It: Chapter Two ) among the cast.

Boy Kills World has been described as “a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality. Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.”

Rothe will play an assassin named June 27. Skarsgard is playing Boy, while Ruhian is his mentor.

Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, Nthibah Pictures and Hammerstone Studios are producing the film, while Moritz Mohr directs.

Production begins Feb. 14 in South Africa.

Rothe starred in the two Happy Death Day horror movies and appeared in La La Land . She was most recently seen starring in the Universal drama All My Life and in Gillian Flynn’s series Utopia for Amazon, as well as the title role in MGM’s Valley Girl.

The actress is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Sloane Offer.

The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The 355’ Rewrites Spy Tropes for Female-Fronted Action Thriller

Like the women in her latest film, The 355, Theresa Rebeck was recruited for a special mission. The spy-actioner, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, comes from a story by Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Rebeck and a script she co-wrote with director Simon Kinberg. Rebeck, a lover of spy fare who wrote the screenplay for Harriet the Spy, is used to operating in the male-dominated crime-drama world of TV and film, with credits on series like NYPD Blue and L.A. Law. But her catalog of work onscreen and onstage has long centered and celebrated the experiences of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Terrorizes Box Office With $3.5M in Previews

Scream made plenty of noise as it opened in select theaters Thursday night, grossing a strong $3.5 million in Thursday previews despite challenges posed by the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. The slasher pic began rolling out at 7 p.m. local time across the country in roughly 3,000 locations. By Friday morning, it will be playing in more 3,666 theaters. The reboot — featuring original ‘Scream’ stars including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell alongside franchise newcomers — hopes transform into the first box office hit of 2022. The slasher film opens more than 25 years after Wes Craven’s Scream turned...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

