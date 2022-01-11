Jessica Rothe Replaces Samara Weaving in Action-Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’

Jessica Rothe , best known as the star of the Happy Death Day horror movies, has stepped into the female lead in Boy Kills World , a revenge action fantasy produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

Rothe is donning the part that was previously Samara Weaving ’s. Per sources, the Ready or Not star exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Bill Skarsgard is starring in the project that also features martial arts master Yayan Ruhian ( John Wick 3, The Raid: Redemption ), Andrew Koji ( Warrior, Snake Eyes ) and Isaiah Mustafa ( It: Chapter Two ) among the cast.

Boy Kills World has been described as “a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality. Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.”

Rothe will play an assassin named June 27. Skarsgard is playing Boy, while Ruhian is his mentor.

Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, Nthibah Pictures and Hammerstone Studios are producing the film, while Moritz Mohr directs.

Production begins Feb. 14 in South Africa.

Rothe starred in the two Happy Death Day horror movies and appeared in La La Land . She was most recently seen starring in the Universal drama All My Life and in Gillian Flynn’s series Utopia for Amazon, as well as the title role in MGM’s Valley Girl.

The actress is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Sloane Offer.