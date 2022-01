Point guard sat out previous game, but had 31 points and 11 assists in 115-110 win.Anfernee Simons, dealing with the passing of his grandfather, missed the Trail Blazers' previous game. They lost by 32 points. The surging point guard, who has replaced an injured Damian Lillard in the starting lineup, returned Saturday at Washington. The result: A 115-110 Portland win, as Simons scored 31 points and notched 11 assists. He went 7 of 14 on 3-pointers and had only two turnovers. The Blazers (17-25) led by as many as 18 points. They won for the third time on the road;...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO