ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Schools turn to parents for help as omicron surge causes staff shortages

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu3uo_0divA5jt00
COVID-19 School, Face Mask School Jena Ardell/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — School staffing shortages caused by the recent COVID-19 omicron surge have gotten so bad in at least two school districts that officials are turning to parents to keep classes going.

The Palo Alto Unified School District in Palo Alto, California, made a plea amid its staffing shortage on Sunday when Superintendent Don Austin posted a video on the district's website announcing the "1 Palo Alto" initiative and asked parents to volunteer and work certain roles in the schools including food services, light custodial work, office assistance and classroom support.

"We can't keep up, there is no labor pool. No amount of money can solve this issue. We need your help," he said in the video.

Volunteers needed to be vaccinated and were subject to testing, Austin said. High school students who have free time in their schedule were also eligible to participate in the program.

Austin told ABC News that 659 volunteers have signed up for the program.

"This is the most exciting thing I’ve seen in a while," he told ABC News.

Shailo Rao, a parent of two children in the Palo Alto district, told ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO that he volunteered because he didn't want students to miss out on in-person learning.

"I mean, we talk about essential services and somewhere along the way, schools got lost," Rao told KGO.

Austin said the program would run until the current surge in cases decreases and staffing is at higher levels. He didn't immediately provide more details to ABC News about the volunteers' duties.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District, located southwest of Austin, Texas, announced a waiver of 30 college credit hours needed to qualify to be a substitute teacher and has been calling on parents and other adults to apply.

Tim Savoy, a spokesman for Hays CISD, told ABC Austin affiliate KVUE Monday that the district needed 281 substitutes due to the shortages.

"Is it better to have someone who didn't have the 30 college hours in the classroom teaching, or otherwise having those kids stay home? We think that it's better to have them in school," Savoy told KVUE.

As of Monday, there were three parents who were expected to act as subs this week, according to Savoy. He told the affiliate that the new substitutes would receive all the help they can from the full-time teachers and other staff.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville, North Carolina, is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the revenue the church formerly got from renting its space for events and meetings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WGAU

In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — On an isolated farm, greenhouses stand in regimental order, sheltered by a fringe of trees. Inside are hundreds of head-high cannabis plants in precise rows, each rising from a pot nourished by coils of irrigation tubing. Lights powerful enough to turn night into day blaze overhead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Support flows to 'changed' Texas synagogue after standoff

DALLAS — (AP) — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Coronavirus
Palo Alto, CA
Education
City
Palo Alto, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
WGAU

British national ID'd as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden called “an act of terror."
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGAU

Texas rabbi: Security training paid off in hostage standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — U.S. and British authorities Monday continued an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended with an armed British national dead and a rabbi crediting past security training for getting him and three members of his congregation out safely. Authorities...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy