Historical Society Announces Election Of Board Members And Officers

1808Delaware
 4 days ago
Recently three new members were welcomed to serve on the board of directors for the Delaware County Historical Society. Elected by Society members at the DCHS Annual Meeting, held November 2021, all were voted to serve a three-year term from 2022 to 2024. New board member, Becky Cornett, Ph.D.,...

cityofboise.org

Mayor McLean Welcomes Newly Elected Council Members in Historic Meeting

In a historic swearing in ceremony Tuesday night, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean welcomed the three newly elected and re-elected members to City Council (pics attached). Members also voted on leadership at the meeting. Elaine Clegg was again elected Council President, while Holli Woodings was elected the new Pro Tem. “When...
inkfreenews.com

Van Buren Township Board Elects Officers

MILFORD — Van Buren Township Trustee Advisory Board held its first meeting of 2022 Tuesday, Jan. 4. Members kicked off the new year by electing officers, which will remain the same as 2021. Trustee Rebecca Alles’ board members are: President Stephen Unruh, Secretary Shane Bucher and Robert Beer.
