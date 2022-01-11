Historical Society Announces Election Of Board Members And Officers
Recently three new members were welcomed to serve on the board of directors for the Delaware County Historical Society. Elected by Society members at the DCHS Annual Meeting, held November 2021, all were voted to serve a three-year term from 2022 to 2024. New board member, Becky Cornett, Ph.D.,...
Nine of Jefferson County’s 11 Boards of Education are guaranteed to have new members this year. Twelve of the county’s current school board members have decided not to seek re-election on April 5, which in recent years is the highest number of incumbents not filing to run again.
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Historical Society, which was founded on Dec. 7, 1921, is recognizing 2022 as its centennial. The Illinois State Historical Society recently recognized the MCHS as an Illinois Centennial Organization, stating the MCHS has “contributed to the civic and economic heritage of the State of Illinois for one hundred years.”
The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) announced it has elected four new board members: Bryan C. Barnhill II, Denise Brooks-Williams, W. Fair Radom, and Kimberly A. Wiegand. “We are excited to welcome our new board members, who bring a wealth of expertise and experience,” says Eugene A. Gargaro, DIA board chair. “We encourage them to voice their diverse perspectives, backgrounds and talents in helping us continue to ensure that our board reflects the communities and region which the DIA serves.”
Some changes have come to the Chelsea School District Board of Education, including the need to fill an opening after the resignation of one board trustee. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Chelsea school board elected its officers and received a letter of resignation from Keri Poulter. At the beginning...
SourcePoint announces the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2022. Joining the board of directors are Randy Bournique, Pamela Foster, Liz Gitter, and Joann Richards. Randy Bournique, a Delaware resident, has a great deal...
Flint, MI— The Flint Community Schools Board of Education elected new officers at their annual organization meeting Jan. 12. Former Vice President Danielle Green will now serve as board president. She received four out of seven votes from board members. Green succeeds Carol McIntosh who has served since Jan....
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring announced its new slate of board members and officers for 2022. The museum welcomes Paula E. Harris, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President for Barge Design Solutions, as incoming Board President. Harris also serves on multiple community boards and is the Executive Director...
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — In a surprise ending to the saga of the empty seat for Region 1 on the Boyertown Area School Board, Marianne Scott was elected to the position at Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting. The vacancy was created when Kirstin Lord resigned during her first...
The Gothenburg Board of Education began their January monthly meeting by voting on officers for 2022, and no changes were made. Nate Wyatt will once again serve as president with Becky Jobman, vice president, and Kyle Fornoff, secretary. With that formality out of the way it was time to get...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState has announced its 2022-23 Board of Trustees officers and the appointment of three new board members from Atlantic Health System, as part of the recent partnership between the two organizations. John M. Cantalupo will serve as chair, Kenneth J. Reilly as vice chair, and Nadia...
ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area Historical Society installed its officers for 2022 during the first meeting of the year on Monday. Everett Bleakney was installed as president, Andy Kindle first vice president, Bob Morabito second vice president, Lois Liebendorfer secretary and Charles Brown treasurer. Dana Baker and...
MARIETTA — The new Marietta Board of Education was sworn in Tuesday night, with two new members seated ahead of the board’s work session. “I want to be the first to congratulate you and thank you,” said Cobb County Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy, who swore the board members in. “Public service is not easy, especially public service on the school board. And the people of this community have entrusted each and every one of you to work together for the students of our community to protect this crown jewel — the school system is a crown jewel of our county.”
The Brenham Main Street Board introduced two new members and elected its 2022 officers at its meeting Monday. Wendy Meaux and Pete Simpson were welcomed onto the 11-member board, which also named Margie Young as this year’s board chair and Tiffany McMordie-Morisak as vice-chair. The board also elected Tom...
BEATTY — The election of officers at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s first meeting of the year on Monday resulted in the swapping of some positions on the board. Erika Gerling, who has served for many years as the board’s treasurer, was elected chair. Randy Reed, who had been serving as chair, took the treasurer position. Melody Koivu remained as vice-chair.
Members of Powell City Council have selected Daniel Swartwout to serve as the City’s new mayor and Tom Counts as the vice mayor, both serving two-year terms. Mayor Swartwout has served on City Council since 2016. During his time on City Council, he has served as Vice Mayor (2020-2021) and Chairman of the Operations Committee. A lifelong Central Ohio resident, Dan has lived in Golf Village since 2004. He earned two degrees from The Ohio State University. In 1996, Dan received his Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude. Then, in 2000, Dan earned his Juris Doctor Summa Cum Laude from the Moritz College of Law. Dan is married to Tasha, and they have one daughter.
The Indian Lake Board of Education met for a short re-organizational meeting yesterday. Newly elected member Shannon Reese took her oath of office. Gabe Wickline was once again elected president of the board. Chad Ross will serve as vice-president of the board. Members approved several items at one time regarding...
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed two new board members to the Birmingham Sister Cities Commission. Sonja Smith serves as a board member of the Birmingham City Schools serving District 8 and program manager for UAB’s Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center. Damon Treadwell is owner of Mobile Luxury and Auto Broker. Their appointments began Jan. 1, 2022, and will continue through January 2025, with an option to be considered for a second term.
January 5, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch announced several key members of his administration Wednesday. Stephanie Owens, Welch’s transition director and campaign manager, will serve as deputy mayor and chief of policy. Owens has over 20 years of public policy experience, including as an appointee of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In addition to senior positions in the White House and Department of Health and Human Services, Owens has also worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Commerce. Janelle Irwin Taylor will serve as director of communications, and Tom Greene was named the interim city administrator. Greene is the current assistant city administrator, a position he has held under Mayor Rick Kriseman since 2018. Irwin Taylor is the senior editor for Florida Politics and previously worked with the Tampa Bay Business Journal and WMNF Community Radio. Doyle Walsh will serve as Welch’s senior adviser. Walsh previously served as an aide to County Commissioner Janet Long.
In a historic swearing in ceremony Tuesday night, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean welcomed the three newly elected and re-elected members to City Council (pics attached). Members also voted on leadership at the meeting. Elaine Clegg was again elected Council President, while Holli Woodings was elected the new Pro Tem. “When...
MILFORD — Van Buren Township Trustee Advisory Board held its first meeting of 2022 Tuesday, Jan. 4. Members kicked off the new year by electing officers, which will remain the same as 2021. Trustee Rebecca Alles’ board members are: President Stephen Unruh, Secretary Shane Bucher and Robert Beer.
