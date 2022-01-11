Historical Society Announces Election Of Board Members And Officers

MARIETTA — The new Marietta Board of Education was sworn in Tuesday night, with two new members seated ahead of the board’s work session. “I want to be the first to congratulate you and thank you,” said Cobb County Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy, who swore the board members in. “Public service is not easy, especially public service on the school board. And the people of this community have entrusted each and every one of you to work together for the students of our community to protect this crown jewel — the school system is a crown jewel of our county.”

