Revisiting the Cincinnati Bengals

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou couldn't blame the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans of they were still basking in the afterglow of their thrilling overtime over the Los Angeles Chargers that catapulted them to the playoffs. The team will need to prepare well this week, though, as a rematch on the road...

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
