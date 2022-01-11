ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCzxy_0div9HF600
Philadelphia Fire Officials pass flowers and other items left in memory of victims of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday after a preliminary investigation, stopping short of officially saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at a news conference Tuesday but said the boy was the only person on that floor. The boy told several people he was playing with the lighter when the tree caught fire, according to a search warrant issued last week.

“Investigators believe that lighter was the reason the tree ignited,” Thiel said in announcing preliminary results. “We are left with the words of that 5-year-old child, that traumatized 5-year-old child, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences.”

None of six smoke alarms inside the two-story unit were working, Thiel said, and most had been apparently been removed from the ceiling since an inspection the city housing authority said it conducted last year. One alarm in a shared basement did work, he said.

The 12 people who died were all on the third floor. One was found alive but died at the scene, the commissioner said.

The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

Housing officials said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.

Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century.

As many as 18 people lived or stayed in the unit at various time.

Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. Christmas trees are the cause of about 160 fires per year, causing two deaths annually and $10 million in property damage, the group said.

Wednesday's blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed Sunday by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.

Flames damaged only a small part of that 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape, officials said.

Before the Philadelphia blaze, the Bronx had also held the distinction for a recent deadly fire, one that killed 13 people, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. That fire started after a 3-year-old boy was playing with stove burners.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke

PASSAIC, N.J. — (AP) — A large chemical fire burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey, its smoke so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and seen and smelled in neighboring New York City. The fire at Majestic Industries and the...
PASSAIC, NJ
WGAU

North Pole man fatally shot in attempted robbery on Santa Claus Lane

NORTH POLE, Alaska — This reads like a Christmas nightmare. A man involved in an attempted robbery in North Pole, Alaska, was killed Wednesday -- on North Santa Claus Lane. In a news release, the North Pole Police Department said that Adam Selid, 18, was shot during a gun sale that turned into an attempted robbery, KTUU-TV reported. The shooting took place in the parking lot near a Taco Bell at North Santa Claus Lane, according to the television station.
NORTH POLE, AK
WGAU

Chicago woman fatally stabbed dog, wounded 2 women, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is accused of fatally stabbing a dog and wounding two women last weekend, authorities said. Jordan Shipp, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. According to the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
Bronx, NY
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
WGAU

Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities said a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting angrily in a livestream before the feed cut out. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGAU

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was...
SANTA FE, NM
WGAU

Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, source says

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A hostage situation is underway at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Saturday, several sources told ABC News. An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Thomas
WGAU

Man in custody fatally shot by Duke University police officer

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had wrestled a gun away from another officer in a hospital emergency room Friday night, authorities said. The incident occurred at Duke University Hospital, WRAL-TV reported. According to police, the man was in the custody of...
DURHAM, NC
WGAU

6 wounded after shooting outside concert hall in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were wounded, one critically, Friday night during a shooting at a concert hall in Oregon, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at WOW Hall in Eugene, KEZI-TV reported. Rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing inside the hall when shots were fired, the television station reported.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#House Fires#Accident#Ap
WGAU

Texas synagogue: 1 hostage released in Colleyville; 3 people remain captive

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Authorities in North Texas are involved in a standoff and a hostage situation at a synagogue Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter that the agency was “conducting SWAT operations” outside Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported. People in the immediate area were evacuated, the newspaper reported.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGAU

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's National Police said Saturday that a former senator who is a prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Alabama woman sues Walmart, claims work pants only fit male drivers

An Alabama woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the giant retailer’s requirement for wearing uniform pants discriminates against women. Walmart requires male and female delivery drivers nationwide to wear a uniform or face termination, according to Diana Webb’s lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court in the northern district of Alabama. Webb’s 13-page lawsuit accuses Walmart of sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to court documents.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy