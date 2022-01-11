CFP Talks Stall, Dimming Hopes of Expansion Before 2026
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the possibility of implementing a new format by the 2024...1460espnyakima.com
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the possibility of implementing a new format by the 2024...1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0