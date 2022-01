Click here to read the full article. When entertainment industry power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre in New York’s Soho neighborhood in 2018 for $6.35 million, it was about $220,000 less than the almost $6.568 million paid eight years earlier. Certainly, that’s an affordable loss for Timberlake, who has for many years ranked as one of the highest earning men in show business; In 2014 alone, according to Forbes, he hauled in around $57 million. Nonetheless, even rich people dislike losing money. Lucky for Timberlake and Biel, then, they’ve exponentially made up for the loss...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO