ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sudan hold on for 0-0 draw with Guinea Bissau after late penalty save

By Reuters
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSudan goalkeeper Ali Abou Achrine saved a late penalty to ensure they secured a 0-0 draw with Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Tuesday in an inauspicious start for both at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Achrine had little difficulty pushing away a poorly taken kick by midfielder Pele...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ghana captain Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a "small team" as a controversial late equaliser saw Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the sides finish 1-1 after title contenders Morocco secured their place in the last 16. Ayew's fine early strike had the four-time champions on course to claim their first win in Group C only for Jim Allevinah to blast in a superb 88th-minute equaliser that put Gabon on the brink of the next round but left Ghana's hopes on a knife-edge. The Black Stars were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play as midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured. "It was very small of them, but then that is how it is with small teams," Ayew said.
SOCCER
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Senegal player ratings after Guinea goalless draw

The Teranga Lions failed to make it two wins in two after their opening 1-0 win against Zimbabwe. Senegal could only collect a point against Guinea after a goalless Africa Cup of Nations draw on Friday at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam. Seny Dieng - 5/10. Senegal would have gone down in...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Velud
Person
Pele
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Senegal 0-0 Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal and Guinea tie with no goals, and remain on Group B's leadership, with four points each. Malawi and Zimbabwe, that still have to win some points, meet at 2pm (ET) to close the group's second round. Standings provided by SofaScore LiveScore. 9:49 AM6 hours ago. Substitutions. 89' - Senegal:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup in 0-0 with Guinea

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal’s struggle to get going at the African Cup of Nations continues as it was held 0-0 by Guinea in its second group game. The result does leave both teams in good shape to qualify from Group B. The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio Mané of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized at the Kouekong Stadium stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on Mané. Senegal and Guinea are level on four points at the top of the group. Malawi and Zimbabwe meet later Friday in the other Group B game.
FIFA
vavel.com

Guinea Bissau vs Egypt LIVE (0-1)

For Guinea, Piqueti and Encada are out, Ucha and Mendy are in. Egypt: Elneny and Marmoush come off, Sherif and Fathi come on. Stay tuned for a live coverage of Guinea Bissau vs Egypt on Matchday 2 of the Africa Cup of Nations. In a few moments we will share...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Africa Cup Of Nations#Double Header#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Espn#Group D#French
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon’s team to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday due to a minor heart condition.The Arsenal striker tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to “cardiac lesions”.🚨Selon la commission médicale de la CAF, les joueurs Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé et Mario Lemina à peine sortis du Covid ne peuvent pas prendre part à...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy