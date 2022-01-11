ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Man burglarizes 2 Chelsea businesses — nearly 200 feet from each other

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGpdq_0div7RT200

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who burglarized two Chelsea businesses, nearly 200 feet from each other, late last month.

According to police, the first incident happened on Dec. 29 at around 9 a.m. when the suspect broke the front window of NY Lovely Nails & Spa on 8th Avenue and entered.

Cops said he searched but did not remove any property from the location and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The next day, an individual broke the front window of Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish — also on 8th Avenue — at around 3 a.m. Once inside, police said he removed approximately $400 from a secured area and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The individual is described as a male, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBMg6_0div7RT200
Photo credit NYPD

