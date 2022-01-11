UC Linebacker Wilson Huber Announces Return for 2022 Season
The special teams maven could be a key cog in two phases of the game this fall.
CINCINNATI — The middle of the Bearcats defense is keeping one of its own in-house for one more season. Linebacker Wil Huber announced he is returning for the 2022 campaign.
Huber has primarily played special teams for most of his UC career, and he made multiple standout plays on one of the best units in the country outside of field goal kicking.
The senior blocked a punt against SMU and recovered an important fumble on a kickoff against Notre Dame. With special teams coordinator Brian Mason leaving , retaining one of the leaders on that side of the ball could pay dividends down in 2022.
Huber finished this season with 15 tackles, three sacks, and one pass breakup.
