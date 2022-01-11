ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: 2022 Girl Scout cookie season is here

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 4 days ago

It's January, and that means it's time to stock up on the sweet treats from the Girl Scouts of America.

Cookie season starts this week and you know that means! You'll be seeing the smiling faces of Girl Scouts all over North Texas. Your company undoubtedly will have at least one employee who brings the sign-up sheet to convince co-workers to fill out the forms to buy cookies. This year, there's something new on the menu.

On Ask the Expert, Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, joined the KRLD Afternoon News

fox10phoenix.com

Girl Scout Cookie season: How much will a box of cookies cost you?

It’s time to load up on boxes because Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun. Each Girl Scout council sets its own price for the 12 cookie varieties the youth organization sells. But, customers can expect to pay anywhere from $4 to $7 for a single cookie box, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told FOX Business.
AOL Corp

Girl Scout Cookie season is starting. Here's the sweet complete lineup

If you've been dreaming of Thin Mints and Tagalongs ever since the last Girl Scouts Cookie season wrapped up, you won't have to wait much longer to satisfy your cravings. The Girl Scouts are gearing up for the 2022 season and have already started populating their online Cookie Finder with information about upcoming cookie sales.
