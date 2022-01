1. Green Bay Packers 13-4 (no change) For most of the offseason the Packers were one of the most questionable teams — and it all depended on reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Well, he’s back and he’s been great this year. The Packers have lost just three times this season, to the Saints, the Chiefs and the Vikings. They’ve had strong wins against the Bengals, Cardinals, Seahawks, Rams, Bears, Ravens, Browns and Vikings as well — enough to make them the best team in the NFL. A week 18 loss to the Lions without Aaron Rodgers does not change this for me.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO