ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

C8 E-Ray Might Be The Future Of Corvettes

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7IU7_0div68zV00

A hybrid powertrain could be the ticket…

Spy photographers have been tracking down the much-rumored but not officially acknowledged C8 Corvette E-Ray for some time now. People understandably have their reservations about the hybrid Corvette, which is understandable considering the full court press on electrification so much of the automotive media has been pushing recently. However, not all may be lost with the E-Ray and it might even signal a bright future for the Corvette.

Learn the fate of the tornado-damage C8 Corvettes here.

The general line of thinking is the E-Ray will fit between the Z51 and Z06 for the C8 Corvette lineup. Some claim it will supersede the Z06. Chevrolet has offered many versions of its quintessential sports car to cover the different proclivities of enthusiasts. With some wanting the benefits of electrification but who aren’t too excited about fully embracing it, the E-Ray could be quite compelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9wvf_0div68zV00

We already know the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 is quite good, which is in part why the C8 Corvettes have been so red hot. The word is GM will be using a mild hybrid powertrain. That might not sound exciting, but the increased low-end torque and smoothed-out powerband would make the sports car that much more enjoyable to drive in the city. Depending on how it’s tuned, the E-Ray could boast some impressive 0-60 and quarter-mile times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTitD_0div68zV00

With the E-Ray one doesn’t have to worry so much about range. Since official specs and such haven’t been revealed, we’re not entirely sure what kind of a hybrid powertrain it has, but at the very least in a pinch an owner would be able to drive using just the gasoline engine if the battery for the electric motor(s) has been depleted. For many, this fear of not being able to make it to a charger and running out of juice in an EV is very real. Since you can’t carry a can of electricity back to the car, the only option in such a situation would be an expensive tow to where it can be plugged in.

Until the actual reveal of the E-Ray, we’re left to simply speculate about what it might mean for the already red-hot C8 Corvette.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1965 Chevy Impala Barn Find

This Impala has been sitting for decades and is finally ready to see the light of day once again. Barn finds are an intelligent way to discover various vintage vehicles from every era. Many of the original performance cars and classics were stored away for decades and eventually forgotten. Years later, many enthusiasts began to rediscover the extraordinary wonders these cars can provide, and finally, these cars are being brought back into the light of day. Sometimes these finds can come from property purchase, landscaping work, or a deliberate purchase of one of these insane classic vehicles. One of the most popular brands in these uncoverings is Chevrolet which has always been one of the best producers of automobiles for decades, and what could be hiding down to what’s under the dashboard covers.
CARS
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
Motorious

Beastly Boss 429 Mustang Is A Monstrous Machine On Four Wheels

This awesome automobile is a masterful work of Mustang art and it could be yours very soon. The '69 Fastback Mustang was an extremely popular car in its hay day because of the wild styling and vast, excellent engine options. Even today, these cars are highly desirable despite the falling interest in classic muscle and pony cars in recent years. While the average Mustangs feature straight-sixes and smaller V8s, it's the higher performance models that make a difference in value and desirability. This particular vehicle is the pinnacle of classic Ford performance as it boasts one of the most significant engines you could find under the hood of these cars. However, this car is more than just a Mustang; this is a Boss!
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A Mid-Engine Cadillac is Coming In 2022

GM turned Corvettes into Cadillacs years ago with the XLR. Now, Competition Carbon will be doing it to brand new C8 Corvettes. It is developing a rebody kit to convert Corvettes with Cadillac styling. Called the Cadillac C120R, the company says it will be available in 2022. Only a few...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Corvettes#Sports Car#Mild Hybrid#Gm#Vehicles#Z51#Z06#Ev
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Watch A 1970 Chevelle SS454 Take On A 1970 Buick GS 455: Video

There’s no denying that 1970 was a great year for muscle cars. General Motors’ own muscle car lineup that year consisted of icons like the Chevy Chevelle 454SS, Pontiac GTO Judge and Buick GSx, among others, while GM’s rivals had their own impressive offerings like the 1970 Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang Mach 1.
CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
Motorious

GTO Judge Making An Appearance After Decades Of Sitting

This ridiculous blast from the past is an awesome example of America’s first muscle car. Pontiac was initially meant to be the performance division of the GM lineup that would fill the price gap between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. However, after the "gentlemen's agreement" and other restrictions on manufacturer involvement in racing, Pontiac was left without a leg in the fight for performance. So naturally, the engineers and executives at Pontiac "voluntarily opted out" of following the rules and found an extraordinary loophole in the company's comprehensive policy against making high-performance cars. This sparked the creation of the GTO, which was initially a high-level trim of the Tempest. Of course, we all know that this was the first muscle car that combined a big V8 with the body of a mid-sized sports car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

These Tornado-Damaged Corvettes Will Be Crushed

Earlier this month, a vicious and deadly storm ripped through the state of Kentucky and left behind significant damage. The Corvette plant in Bowling Green was among that. As we previously reported, the plant was forced to shut down for several days to assess everything and make necessary repairs. That all happened fairly quickly and things are back up and running.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

1970 Plymouth GTX Revived From Decades Of Hibernation

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. The 1970 Plymouth GTX was one of America's first muscle cars that embraced the high-performance focus prevalent in the early 1970s. Models such as the Roadrunner and Barracuda set the stage for Plymouth to become the leading performance manufacturer in the nation. This was expressed in sales figures as the stripped-down high horsepower muscle cars became even more popular as time went by. Unfortunately, we all know where the story ended for these beloved American icons as the raging oil crisis eventually overtook the automotive industry and created an anti-automotive movement. These cars represented true freedom for the masses, and for many, they still do, but all good things must inevitably come to an end. When you find one hidden, you have to expect you'll at least need the best floor liners you can find, and get to work.
CARS
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy