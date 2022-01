The Assassin’s Creed series has grown and changed over its numerous entries, but for many fans, the best games in the series are the early adventures featuring the one-and-only Ezio Auditore da Firenze. A few years back the Ubisoft-Montreal-developed Ezio trilogy was re-released on Xbox One and PS4, and now Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch. It seems like a decent amount of effort has been put into The Ezio Collection on Switch, as it will feature a redesigned UI, touchscreen menus, HD Rumble, and other exclusive features. You can check out a quick Switch trailer for the collection, below.

