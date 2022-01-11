ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Tipp City Schools moving to virtual learning

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools announced it will be switching to virtual learning temporarily in hopes to minimize the number of student and staff absences.

Remote learning will take place from Thursday, January 13 through Friday, January 21, according to a release from the school district.

“Due to a sudden, significant increase in student and staff absences, Tipp City Schools must assess the best learning format to address students’ learning needs,” the release said.

Students must be logged in and online during their scheduled times. Any student not participating in the online activities will be counted as absent.

The school district said during this time, all extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, are canceled until January 17th.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or hardship this decision places on families; however, our goal is to provide the safest and most meaningful educational experience for your child(ren),” the school district said.

Dayton, OH
