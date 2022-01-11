ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks LeBron at Center Could "Shred Teams" in the Playoffs

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iUYT_0div5U2n00

LeBron is one of the best all-around players of all-time. Throughout his career LeBron’s had to morph into different forms to maximize a roster’s potential. He’s been everything from a point-forward to a score-first guard.

His latest form? Arguably the best center in the game.

Due to nightly matchups and Anthony Davis’s injury, LeBron has been playing the five. It’s been working. The Lakers are 5-2 in their last seven games.

LeBron at center has started to unlock the current roster’s potential since it dramatically improves the Lakers offensive spacing.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor thinks that LeBron at center could prove to be a weapon the Lakers can leverage come playoff time.

“LeBron at center, with four perimeter players including Monk, that’s going to be a weapon in those advantageous moments like a lot of other teams do…the Lakers could shred teams when they’re pulling it out in the moments that it makes sense to do instead of all of the time.”

LeBron at five is an incredible trump card that no other NBA team can play.

“They’ve really got something here. LeBron at the five is a weapon.”

In his last seven games, Lebron is averaging 33.7 points per game and shooting 55.8% from the field. He’s also averaging 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

As O’Connor mentions, LeBron at the five shouldn’t be a permanent thing. Fellow superstar Anthony Davis is the preferred option in most cases.

In a challenging year for the Lakers, they’ve discovered a new weapon that no other team could ever dream of having.

AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
