A step-by-step guide to encrypting your YAML files using Mozilla SOPS and Google Cloud KMS. This tutorial will show you the steps for setting up your Cloud KMS via the Google Cloud SDK and Terraform. Of course, both ways work perfectly fine. But since I am a big fan of Terraform, and maybe you are too, I will also show you how to do it the IaC way.

