Jacksonville mayor asking City Council for $1.2M in taxpayer money to take down Berkman Plaza II

 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants an an empty building that’s been sitting on prime riverfront property in downtown Jacksonville for 14 years to be taken down immediately.

Action News Jax has confirmed that Curry plans to ask the Jacksonville City Council to approve using $1.2 million in taxpayer money to take down the Berkman Plaza II.

According to a 28-page document, the money would come from the general fund.

It comes after the demolition company said the developer of the building stopped paying them.

In city documents, the Berkman II is described as “unstable and poses a threat to the life, safety and welfare of surrounding property and citizens.”

Earlier this month, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained a memo from the ownership group, citing latest scheduled implosion date of January 8 was “too optimistic” because of “complexity” of the job and “financial risks” as ownership group seeks to expand insurance coverage.

Construction of the Berkman II stopped in 2007 after worker Willie Edwards was killed in a partial collapse.

The City Council is expected to hold an emergency vote on the move on Tuesday night.

Cleo Miles
4d ago

Asking money to take down a plaza ! But can’t get the trash cleaned up from our streets . Only in certain communities . Walkways cover up with grass growing over them , trash side of the roads piled up . Not picking up yard waste . Roads in a mess ! Pot holes every where . What a sorry Mayor ❤️

Cassandra Bush
4d ago

our tax dollars are meant to build up our community. he does not need money to tear it down. if it can be continued for construction, let it be housing for homeless people. since people want them off the streets. he always gives money to a empty hole. taking us with him. the mayor needs to go back to his table and figure out where the money is going to come from which will not be from the pockets of Jacksonville's citizens.

