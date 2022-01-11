ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

By Brook Smith
 4 days ago
LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points.

And despite their differences, Kareem wants to be there when the Lakers star breaks his record. He responded to a tweet from Magic Johnson this week and vowed to be there if and when he surpassed his record.

If he can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record.

There were some questions lingering about how that event might go down. The two Lakers legends haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye as of late, particularly in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kareem has blasted LeBron several times about how he has handled the pandemic, most recently about a meme that James shared on his Instagram.

But it sounds like regardless of their differences, Abdul-Jabbar will be there to congratulate LeBron when he passes him. And judging off of his current soring streak, it could be much sooner than anticipated. Doing it within the next 80 games is not entirely out of the question if he is able to stay healthy.

What a career it has been for the Cavaliers/Heat/Lakers star.

Randall Jones Sr
2d ago

Lakers got LeBron to be a leader in scoreing the most points . Congratulations to both. Kareem be there to watch that better be a extra packed house !

