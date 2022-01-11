ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular outdoor brand REI coming to Nebraska

By Libby Kamrowski
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Good news for those who love the outdoors and outdoorsy apparel: the popular Washington state-based Recreation Equipment Inc. (REI) may soon be coming to Nebraska.

The location is being planned for the Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna, announced NEX owner Rod Yates. The outdoor mall is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Omaha and already features other big-name sports retailers including Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Eddie Bauer, Under Armor, and The North Face, some brands of which are sold at REI.

Construction has not yet begun, however, though the City of Gretna has a building permit ready to go before the lease is finalized with NEX.

The west coast co-op for outdoor gear was founded in 1938 in Seattle and has expanded east over time. It sells fitness apparel but sets itself apart with more extreme recreational activity equipment for backpacking, mountaineering and heavy-duty rock climbing, in addition to hosting outdoor adventure classes and maintaining an equipment rental program.

Nebraska is poised to be the forty-second state to have an REI.

Currently, the closest REI location to the area is 100 miles away in West Des Moines.

BFF Omaha opening new gallery in Benson

Alex Jochim, co-founder and executive director of BFF Omaha, says the new gallery will provide studio space, showcase local and regional artists, and host special events. The space will also be involved in the nonprofit’s monthly First Friday art walks.
