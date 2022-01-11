ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, marking an end to a two-decade-long retail effort there as the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States.

Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth as well as payments and lending and a targeted retail presence in the U.S. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Leslie Adler)

