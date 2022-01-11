ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tax season starting two weeks early this year thanks to COVID, IRS funding

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZnfI_0div45Gu00

WASHINGTON — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday. That’s 17 days earlier than last year.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more than important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

Here’s why tax refunds could be delayed in 2022

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Business
Washington, DC
Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Washington, DC
Health
Kansas City, MO
Business
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Covid#Tax Return#Child Tax Credit#Fox4 News
FOX4 News Kansas City

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

Johnson County mayors review COVID protocols as cases spike, schools close

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Friday morning, officials from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) met virtually with county mayors to review data on COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.  Mayors from 11 cities participated in the call including:  Bob Pape, Merriam  Sollie Flora, Mission Curt Skoog, Overland Park  Mike Kelly, Roeland Park  Eric […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy