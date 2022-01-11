Top Executive at Naperville Park District Resigns

Last night the DuPage County Health Equity and Access Response Team (HEART) hosted “Testing Positive with COVID-19: Now What?” The community town hall featured infectious disease specialist Dr. Jonathan Pinsky from Edward Hospital. He talked about what the community can do to protect themselves, treatments that have recently been made available, and that Edward-Elmhurst Health is seeing the highest number of patients, including hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic. Edward Hospital is currently treating 122 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. 68 are not vaccinated, 35 are, and two are partially vaccinated. Data is not yet available for the rest of the patients. As of January 10, as per the City of Naperville COVID-19 dashboard, Naperville also had a record high number of active cases at 4,810.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO