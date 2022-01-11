ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Executive at Naperville Park District Resigns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay McGury, the executive director for the Naperville Park District, is stepping down from his role, effective end of day February 1. McGury is leaving for a new opportunity after spending more than 13 years on the job, according to a press release from the Naperville Park District. He...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Egermann Woods Restoration Project

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is doing a restoration project for Egermann Woods. The 110-acre forest preserve is one of the few remaining pre-settlement oak forests in the county. The project along Hobson Road involves removing invasive species from 87 acres of the land. The mature hickories and oaks will remain untouched.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

City Buildings Reopen | National Blood Crisis | St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Naperville city buildings reopened to the public today. The City of Naperville had closed down public access to its public safety campus as of January 3 and the Municipal Center as of January 5 due to rising COVID-19 numbers. With metrics still high, the city says online options are available for those more comfortable conducting business from afar. Assistance can be found through the city’s online help center or by calling (630) 420-6111.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage County Divided Over Drawing of County Election Precinct Maps

DuPage County voters could find they are grouped into fewer, larger precincts come the next election. A new piece of legislation signed into law in November 2021 and discussed Tuesday at the county finance committee meeting reduces the number of DuPage County election precincts from 930 to 607. The current draft of the redrawn maps leaves fewer committeemen to serve as the voice of the voters, thereby impacting whether a party may be elected.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID-19 Town Hall Addresses Local Surge | D204 Approves Boundary Adjustments | NCC Athletic Events Attendance Policy

Last night the DuPage County Health Equity and Access Response Team (HEART) hosted “Testing Positive with COVID-19: Now What?” The community town hall featured infectious disease specialist Dr. Jonathan Pinsky from Edward Hospital. He talked about what the community can do to protect themselves, treatments that have recently been made available, and that Edward-Elmhurst Health is seeing the highest number of patients, including hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic. Edward Hospital is currently treating 122 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. 68 are not vaccinated, 35 are, and two are partially vaccinated. Data is not yet available for the rest of the patients. As of January 10, as per the City of Naperville COVID-19 dashboard, Naperville also had a record high number of active cases at 4,810.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Vigil Commemorates Capitol Attack | Special Events Licensing Proposal | Photo Contest

One year out from the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens gathered at Naperville’s Free Speech Pavilion for a candlelight vigil. U.S. Congress members Bill Foster, Sean Casten, and Marie Newman, along with DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek shared their experiences from that day, and advocated for free and fair US elections. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Naperville, NAACP DuPage County, the Illinois National Organization For Women, and the Naperville American Association of University Women. They said they hosted the vigil as a chance to remember that historic day, and stand in support of US democracy.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem Merger Finalized

The merger between healthcare networks Edward-Elmhurst Health and Northshore University HealthSystem has been finalized, a Tuesday release said. The merger creates the third largest health system and second largest physician network in Illinois, with nine hospitals and over 300 ambulatory locations across six counties in northeast Illinois. It connects 25,000 team members, including 6,000 physicians, to serve an area that includes over 4.2 million residents.
ELMHURST, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

New Downtown Naperville Restaurant to Employ Those with Developmental Disabilities

With her son in mind, Thi Nguyen decided to open up a business that will provide him with an opportunity he may be missing in the future. And now, that’s about to happen. Chez François Poutinerie will be a new addition to Downtown Naperville. The restaurant’s aim is to provide employment opportunities for those with developmental disabilities. “It’s not a five-star steak house restaurant. It’s basic fast food and an open kitchen,” said Nguyen. “A lot of repetition, and that’s what they’re good at.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D204 Reveals Admin Boundary Proposal And Grandfathering Option

Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting brought major updates to the district’s boundary adjustment process, including a new, administration recommended boundary proposal and a proposed grandfathering option for some impacted students. Dozens of protestors gathered outside before the meeting began. They represented the Ashwood Pointe and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID Update | WCHD Vaccine Milestone | D204 Boundary Discussion

According to the CDC, 73% of COVID-19 cases nationwide are now attributed to the latest variant, Omicron. Locally, IDPH is reporting that our county’s positivity rates are both under the 8% target threshold. DuPage County is at 5.8% and Will County is at 7.6%. As of December 20, the City of Naperville has 1,325 active cases. This is the highest number of active cases the city has had for the year.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

ICN’s Fifth Annual Muslims Around the World

“The event today is Muslims Around the World. It is our fifth annual event which is wonderful. We’re happy to be back in person after a year of being virtual,” said Alzena Saleem, principal of Al Falah Academy, which is part of the Islamic Center of Naperville. “It’s a cultural showcase. And it’s put on by our students. They do the research and they create the trifolds, all different grade levels from pre-K through seventh.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

