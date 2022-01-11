ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas Irish Festival returns to Fair Park for 40th festival

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas Irish Festival will return to Fair Park March 4 – 6 in celebration of its 40th festival. This year’s theme will be “40 Shades of Green,” recognizing the culture of Irish music and the 40 years that this festival has been a tradition in North Texas.

The family-friendly festival will have live music, dancing, chef demonstrations and more spread throughout Fair Park.

“We are elated to be back in person, sharing our love of Irish music and tradition with everyone,” Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., said in a press release. “The heart of our festival is our volunteers who take this opportunity every year to create a truly Irish experience for everyone.”

The North Texas Irish Festival is produced annually by about 1,000 volunteers, some of which have volunteered for decades, often alongside generations of their families.

If you would like to volunteer, click here . To purchase your ticket, click here.

Also returning to Fair Park this year is the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run on March 5 at 8 a.m. All registered runners will receive exclusive goodies like a T-shirt, medal, one ticket to the festival and two beers if they are old enough to drink.

The 5K run is not timed and proceeds will benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association. To register for the run, click here.

