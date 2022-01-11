ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hot mic moment, Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling GOP Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” then uttering “Jesus Christ .”

The incident came after Marshall asked Fauci about his annual salary.

During a hearing, Marshall asked Fauci why he hasn’t released his salary and alluded that the “big tech giants” were keeping it from becoming public.

Fauci told Marshall his salary is public information and is available to anyone who “asks for it.”

“I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day: having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic not being publicly available must be very frustrating,” Marshal said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts.”

Marshall asked Fauci to submit a financial disclosure. Fauci told Marshall he was “so misinformed it’s extraordinary.”

Comments / 72

AntiFederalist
3d ago

Let's recap. Trump is being forced to disclose his finances by the Democrats. When the Republicans demand Fauci, Pelosi, Biden and other Democrats to disclose their finance, they cry foul and state they are exempt. Yet, most on this board who are defending Fauci are either blind to this hypocrisy, or don't have an idea what the "man behind the curtain" is doing.

Reply(7)
26
Guest
4d ago

Instead of spiteful name calling, why not just answer the question? I'm sure he knows how much his salary is and where it comes from. When paid by the government, the CITIZENS pay for it.

Reply(15)
25
Guest
4d ago

Fauci is following this whole administration. They live in a make believe world where they think whatever they say is TRUTH and if THEY don't admit to facts, it is not true. They have been caught in lies, which are quickly removed from the internet, but it has caused people to have NO trust in this administration anymore.

Reply(2)
26
Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
