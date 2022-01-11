Three residents win big in Hagerstown through Maryland Lottery
HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — Three five-figure scratch-off prizes were claimed in Hagerstown last week.
A Deluxe Crossword sold at Halfway Liquors on Virginia Ave. paid out $50,000, while two games sold on Martin’s on North Pointe Drive and AC&T on South Potomac St. awarded players $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.Six-year-old Middletown resident receives adaptive bike
Prizes larger than $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0