Hagerstown, MD

Three residents win big in Hagerstown through Maryland Lottery

By Roshan Davis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — Three five-figure scratch-off prizes were claimed in Hagerstown last week.

A Deluxe Crossword sold at Halfway Liquors on Virginia Ave. paid out $50,000, while two games sold on Martin’s on North Pointe Drive and AC&T on South Potomac St. awarded players $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Prizes larger than $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore .

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

