Lee County, FL

Man allegedly bites off top of hospital security guard’s finger

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges for allegedly becoming combative with hospital staff and biting off the top of a security guard’s finger.

Dillon Metoyer, 19, from Miami, was being treated at Health Park Medical Center when he reportedly became aggressive with a nurse.

After hospital security arrived, Metoyer allegedly became extremely aggressive with them. He is accused of head butting one of the security guards and biting off the top of another’s finger.

Metoyer is facing two battery charges. He is scheduled for a hearing in court on Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

