Comstock Park, MI

Elk Brewing closing Comstock Park location

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Elk Brewing has announced the closing of its Comstock Park location.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post , it will be closing permanently and this will be the last week for the brewery location. The post did not explain exactly why.

It officially closes after Sun. Jan. 16.

Hops with #HeyLuke: She didn’t start the fire with Elk Brewing

For the brewery’s last week, it’s offering some specials. General customers can enjoy $1 off all full pours and $1 off all crowlers and howlers and $2 off growlers all week. For loyal “Mug Clubbers,” Elk Brewery is extending Mug Club pricing through the week.

It thanked its customers for the support over the years. Elk Brewery’s Wealthy Street Taproom and distribution will continue as normal.

Hops with #HeyLuke profiled the brewery in August , spotlighting its all-female brewing team and three of its brews: the Fire Starter IPA, the Kettle Soured Berliner Weiss and Tina’s Raspberry Chocolate Milk Stout.

Ask Ellen: How did these sand pillars form?

Local photographers hit the jackpot last week when harsh winds and cold conditions worked together to sculpt the sand. Hundreds of miniature pillars ranging in size from a foot and a half to only a few inches emerged out of the shoreline, each carrying an entirely unique shape.
WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

