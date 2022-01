SAGINAW, MI — Shivering, matted with mud and alone, nine stray dogs in a 24-hour period this week were rescued from dangerously cold conditions across the county. The day was disturbing for Bonnie Kanicki, the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control director whose shelter later offered the animals refuge and warmth. Alarming moments at her work arrive too often in times of extreme weather, she said. When temperatures freeze, her staff typically field increased calls from residents reporting neighbors who continue to leave their dogs to live in backyards, outside the heated homes their human owners enjoy. This week was no different.

