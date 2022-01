CONNECTICUT (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he may ask Connecticut’s state legislature to extend his emergency powers that were granted for the COVID pandemic. The powers have been in effect since March 2020 and were extended at least six times. They’re due to expire Feb. 15. Lamont said another extension would be used to protect public health under narrow circumstances. Republicans in the state senate said they are opposed to extending the Democratic governor’s emergency powers.

2 DAYS AGO