North Bay Haven basketball teams beat Mosley on Monday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Both North Bay Haven basketball teams took down Mosley on Monday night.
The Lady Buccaneers beat the Dolphins 61-40 and then the boys took them down 71-64.
Chris Bibbs led the team with 29 points and Darwin Torres was right behind him with 22.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0