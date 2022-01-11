ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bay Haven basketball teams beat Mosley on Monday night

By Courtney Mims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Both North Bay Haven basketball teams took down Mosley on Monday night.

The Lady Buccaneers beat the Dolphins 61-40 and then the boys took them down 71-64.

Chris Bibbs led the team with 29 points and Darwin Torres was right behind him with 22.

