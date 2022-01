I have two thoughts on the officer who was fired from the Seattle Police Department and is now suing the city over his termination. His name is Adley Shepherd and, if you remember, in 2014, dash camera footage showed him punching Miyekko Durden-Bosley in the back of his police vehicle after she had kicked him while she was being forced into the car.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO