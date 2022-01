The City of Bismarck has received a massive federal grant to address the local drug overdose issue. In case you did not know, there is a bit of a drug overdose problem in North Dakota. And the City of Bismarck, alone, has been granted $1 million to fight the problem. What needs to be done to cut down on drug overdoses in North Dakota?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO