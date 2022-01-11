Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power Of Desire

Goal-setting is hard work, with a lot of people not even fully understanding what it is they truly want in the long run.

Our good friend Dr. Willie Jolley came through with some more helpful advice on how to be effective in making dreams come true for his latest “Wake Up & Win.”

Dr. Jolley has developed a set of principles that he teaches to help people become better versions of themselves, and one important step in the process is to make a definite decision on what you want in life. How can you have a dream come true if you don’t know what that dream clearly is?

Learn more on the power of desire in “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:





